Bradley was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bradley signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins in mid-April and reached the big-league club just over two months later. He's struggled to a 12.27 ERA in 7.1 innings of relief with the big-league club, so it's no surprised to see the team decide to move on. George Soriano was recalled to take his place on the roster.