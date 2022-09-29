Bradley returned to the injured list with a forearm strain Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bradley returned Tuesday after missing three months with a broken right elbow, but he'll return to the injured list just two days later with a different injury. He didn't make an appearance during his brief time back on the roster, so he'll end the year with a 4.82 ERA in 18.2 innings of relief.
