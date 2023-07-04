Bradley was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, per the MLB Transactions Log.

Bradley was booted from the 40-man roster Saturday and will now report to Triple-A after failing to draw any interest from around the league. He's tallied a 2.95 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 16:5 K:BB across 18.1 frames so far this season for the Jumbo Shrimp.