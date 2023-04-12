Bradley signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Bradley is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he missed a significant amount of time due to elbow and back injuries. When he was healthy, he was able to put up a 4.82 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 18.2 innings. The 30-year-old reliever will presumably head to Triple-A Jacksonville and serve as organizational depth, though he will need to be added to the 40-man roster before he can contribute in the big leagues.
