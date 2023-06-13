The Marlins selected Bradley's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bradley signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins in April and has performed very well since, logging a 2.95 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 18.1 frames across nine appearances. He gives the Marlins a multi-inning relief option and will replace Huascar Brazoban, who was optioned to Jacksonville in a corresponding move.