Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Pockets save Saturday

Bradley allowed one hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

The Diamondbacks' closer recorded his 16th save and converted his 12th straight opportunity. Since reclaiming the closing role at the end of July, Bradley has blown just one save in 17 chances.

