The Diamondbacks recalled Walston from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins in Arizona.

Walston will be making his first MLB start, joining the rotation as a replacement for Slade Cecconi, who was optioned to Reno on Wednesday. A 22-year-old lefty, Walston made his major-league debut earlier this month in long relief before heading back to Reno, with whom he's produced a 4.54 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB across 35.2 innings this season.