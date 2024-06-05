Walston did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Walston didn't have his best stuff, evidenced by his four walks, but was able to keep the Giants at bay after the Diamondbacks got out to a 3-0 lead. Walston had a full count on six of the first nine hitters he faced and needed 50 pitches to get through two scoreless frames. The Giants got a run across in the fourth and another in the fifth after Kevin Ginkel was unable to strand one of the two runners he inherited. Walston now owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 12.2 innings. The 23-year-old figures to get at least another look in the rotation while Zac Gallen (hamstring) makes his way back from injury. Walston lines up to face the Padres on the road this weekend.