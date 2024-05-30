Walston is slated to start Saturday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Walston will stick around as the fifth member of Arizona's rotation after he blanked the Marlins over 4.2 innings while striking out four in his first MLB start this past Sunday. Though the 23-year-old southpaw came through with a passable showing in his first start, fantasy managers should tread carefully with Walston, who has struggled to keep his walks in check at nearly every rung of the minors. Though he issued just one free pass against Miami, Walston walked four batters in his MLB debut May 1, when he tossed 3.2 innings of long relief against the Dodgers.