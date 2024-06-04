Walston is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Giants at Chase Field.

After he was called up from Triple-A Reno on May 26, Walston made his first big-league start later that day against the Marlins, striking out four over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision. Arizona had previously confirmed Walston for a start against the Mets this past weekend, but he was ultimately pushed back in the pitching schedule after the Diamondbacks elected to call up Slade Cecconi from Reno to slot into the rotation following Zac Gallen's (hamstring) placement on the 15-day injured list. Until one of Gallen, Merrill Kelly (shoulder) or Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) returns from the IL, the Diamondbacks should have back-end rotation spots available for both Walston and Cecconi.