The Diamondbacks placed Walston (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
It was announced in mid-March that Walston will require Tommy John surgery, so it was only a matter of time before he was shifted to the 60-day IL. The left-hander will miss the entirety of this season and isn't likely to be back until midseason of the 2026 campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Promoted Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Comes off IL, optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Makes first rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Faces hitters•