The Diamondbacks placed Walston (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

It was announced in mid-March that Walston will require Tommy John surgery, so it was only a matter of time before he was shifted to the 60-day IL. The left-hander will miss the entirety of this season and isn't likely to be back until midseason of the 2026 campaign.

