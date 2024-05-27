Walston did not factor into the decision in Sunday's loss to the Marlins. He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and a walk and striking out four.

Walston kept the Marlins' bats at bay and looked sharp in his first MLB start. He struck out a pair in the opening frame and was able to shut down the minimal scoring opportunities against him. Walston also pounded the zone, throwing 46 of his 65 pitches for strikes while garnering eight whiffs on the afternoon. Manager Torey Lovullo has not yet indicated whether Walston will get another start or not. If he does, the 23-year-old lefty would line up to face the Mets in New York this weekend. He now has nine strikeouts over his first 8.1 big league innings and could offer some deep league potential.