Walston was placed on the 15-day injured list due to left elbow inflammation, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Walston was called up to make his first MLB start May 27 and made an additional start Tuesday. He was not part of the decision in either start, but he gave up just two eared runs in 9.0 innings. However, he will be unable to make a third start soon with the apparent injury that came of Tuesday's game. The Diamondbacks selected Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.