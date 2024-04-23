Alexander (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest in St. Louis.
Alexander tweaked his right hamstring Sunday and has now missed two straight starts. He was reportedly available off the bench Monday, so it shouldn't be long before he's ready to return to the lineup. However, with a team off day coming Thursday, the Diamondbacks might elect to hold him out until Friday. Kevin Newman will be at shortstop again Tuesday.
