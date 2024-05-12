Share Video

Link copied!

Alexander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The right-handed-hitting Alexander started each of the past three games, but he appears to be viewed as a short-side platoon player, with two of those three starts coming against left-handed pitching. He'll give way to Kevin Newman at shortstop Sunday while the Orioles bring right-hander Dean Kremer to the hill.

More News