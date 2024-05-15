Alexander started at second base and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Reds.

Alexander filled in for a resting Ketel Marte and plated both Arizona runs with a two-out single in the third inning. Those were his first RBI in 13 contests. His playing time has been spotty, as the Diamondbacks are intent on Kevin Newman as the primary shortstop while Geraldo Perdomo (knee) works his way back.