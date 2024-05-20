Alexander started at third base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Tigers.

Alexander had one of the two productive run-producing outs in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Diamondbacks reclaimed a lead they lost in the top half of the frame. He started for the fourth time in the last eight games, and it was his first start at third base. After a spell as the regular fill-in for Geraldo Perdomo (knee) at shortstop, Alexander has taken a back seat to Kevin Newman. With recent news coming out that Perdomo is expected back in two weeks, Alexander could be moving down to the minors in early June.