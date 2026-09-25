Orioles manager Craig Albernaz indicated Friday that Alexander (back) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Alexander has been out since early September with back spasms. His back is still bothing him, so the out-of-contention Orioles won't press the issue. Alexander was limited to 93 games this season due to injury but was a valuable super utility player when on the field, slashing .303/.358/.414 with four home runs and 10 stolen bases. The 27-year-old will likely have a similar role with the Orioles in 2027.