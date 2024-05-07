Alexander is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Alexander will give up the shortstop spot to Kevin Newman for a second straight game. The pair should continue to split work until Geraldo Perdomo (knee) returns.
