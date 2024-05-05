Alexander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Alexander had started each of the previous three games at shortstop, going 1-for-9 with one walk. He'll give way to Kevin Newman for the series finale, but the playing time at shortstop will likely tilt in Alexander's direction until Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is ready to return from the injured list.
