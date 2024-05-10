Alexander started at shortstop, batted ninth and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 5-4 win over Cincinnati.

Alexander made his first start in four games, as suspect defense kept his potentially productive bat (.845 OPS, .194 ISO) out of the lineup in favor of Kevin Newman (.525, .125). Alexander's bat has cooled off recently, as the rookie is 1-for-13 over the last seven contests.