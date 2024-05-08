Alexander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Alexander is on the bench for a third straight game, with all three absences coming against right-handed pitching. The rookie has a lowly .544 OPS over his past nine games and has gotten poor reviews for his work in the field, so he looks like he'll remain in a backup role at shortstop behind Kevin Newman until Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is back from the injured list.