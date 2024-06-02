Alexander started at second base and went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Mets.

Alexander made his first start in five days and had a hand in both runs scored in the sixth inning. After singling in a run, he stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored on a throwing error by the catcher. Alexander's playing time dwindled during May -- a month in which he batted .184 with just 38 at-bats -- and he could be in danger of losing a roster spot once Geraldo Perdomo (knee) returns.