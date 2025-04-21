Now Playing

The Diamondbacks activated Alexander (oblique/hip) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.

Alexander initially went on the IL to begin the season due to an oblique strain and more recently suffered a hip injury on his rehab assignment. He's recovered from both injuries now but will remain at Reno rather than join the major-league club.

