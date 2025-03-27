The Diamondbacks placed Alexander on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.comreports.
Alexander suffered the injury in late February and only just resumed baseball activities last week. He isn't a given to join the major-league roster once he's physically ready to do so.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Begins baseball activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Out with oblique strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Rejoins major-league roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Optioned to Triple-A•