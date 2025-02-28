Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Alexander suffered a Grade 1 right oblique strain and will be unavailable for Opening Day, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly Alexander sustained the injury, but his last appearance in a Cactus League game came Monday versus the Guardians. The 25-year-old was fighting to earn a roster spot as a utility infielder but now appears set to begin the campaign on the injured list. Once healthy he could be headed to Triple-A Reno.