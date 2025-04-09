Alexander (oblique) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, going 0-for-1 with two hit-by-pitches and a run scored.

Alexander played four innings at shortstop before checking out of the contest. The 25-year-old missed most of the Cactus League while recovering from a right oblique strain and will likely remain on assignment at Triple-A through the weekend before the Diamondbacks consider bringing him back from the injured list. Tim Tawa has recently taken over as Arizona's primary second baseman since Ketel Marte (hamstring) landed on the IL, but Alexander could emerge as a candidate to fill in at the keystone once he completes his rehab assignment and if Tawa is struggling to produce.