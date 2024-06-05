Alexander started at designated hitter and went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Giants.

Alexander was in the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game -- all against left-handers -- and has hit safely in all four, going 8-for-16 with a stolen base, three RBI, two doubles and four runs. He's hit southpaws well, posting a .362/.422/.552 line against them. However, his stay in the majors could be ending soon. With news that Geraldo Perdomo (knee) will transfer his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Alexander's roster spot appears to have a shelf life.