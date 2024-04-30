Alexander is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Dodgers.
Alexander has now started at shortstop just twice over the last eight games (although he did make one other start at designated hitter during that span). Kevin Newman will again be at shortstop Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Bats leadoff Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Doubles, scores in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Logs hit in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Returns to lineup as No. 2 hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Out again Tuesday•