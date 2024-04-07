Pfaadt gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday. He struck out seven.

The good is that Pfaadt induced a career-high 20 swinging strikes on 87 pitches in addition to the seven strikeouts. The bad is that his final line still didn't look great and he wasn't able to secure a win even after being spotted a 6-0 lead before taking the mound. Pfaadt does now boast a 13:1 K:BB over his first 10.2 innings this season.