Pfaadt (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over seven innings in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday while striking out six.

Pfaadt kept Chicago's offense at bay over the first four innings, allowing just two singles over that stretch. However, he ran into some trouble in the fifth after Nico Hoerner reached base in the leadoff at-bat following a fielding error from Eugenio Suarez. The right-hander would only be charged for one of the two runs that came home in the frame, though he would go on to allow another run in the sixth, this time via a solo homer off the bat of Cody Bellinger. Pfaadt has now allowed at least two earned runs in each of his last three starts and has also surrendered six or more hits in each of those outings. On a positive note, he's also posted a 17:3 K:BB over that stretch.