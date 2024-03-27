Pfaadt allowed one run on three hits and struck out four over five innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Guardians.

Pfaadt made his first start since March 10, although he's pitched on the back fields between then and now. He finished spring training with a 6.75 ERA and a 6:1 K:BB over 10.2 innings. He's expected to start the fourth game of the season, March 31, at home against the Rockies.