Pfaadt did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 11 over six innings.

Pfaadt did not get off to an ideal start after allowing a leadoff home run to Josh Rojas, though he was able to settle in quickly with the only other extra-base hit being a triple by Leonardo Rivas. Pfaadt ended his day by retiring the final 11 batters he faced. His 11 strikeouts set a new career high, and he relied heavily on his sweeper, registering nine of his 17 whiffs on that pitch. He's now allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts and will take a 4.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB into his next start, projected to come against San Diego next weekend.