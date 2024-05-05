Pfaadt (1-2) took the loss against the Padres on Saturday, allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Pfaadt struggled with San Diego's lineup throughout the contest, allowing hits to three of the first four batters he faced and surrendering three runs over the first four innings - though one of those wouldn't be charged to him on account of a fielding error by Blaze Alexander. The right-hander was later relieved by Brandon Hughes in the seventh after surrendering back-to-back singles to open the frame, which led to an eight-run inning for the Padres. Despite his struggles on the night, Pfaadt still managed to log his second-consecutive quality start and has now posted a 15:0 K:BB over his last two outings. However, he also allowed a season-high 10 hits in Saturday's loss and hasn't posted a win since March 31.