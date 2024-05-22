Pfaadt (2-3) got the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Pfaadt picked up a win for the first time since his season-opening start against the Rockies on March 31. His first run allowed was unearned off a throwing error by Gabriel Moreno and then the Dodgers finally got to him in the sixth for a pair. Pfaadt only gave up one barreled ball on the evening and now has five straight quality starts and seven or more strikeouts three times. The 25-year-old now owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB in 60 innings and lines up to face the Rangers on the road next week.