Pfaadt (1-3) took the loss Friday as the Diamondbacks fell 4-2 to the Orioles, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He failed to strikeout a batter.

The 25-year-old right-hander produced his third straight quality start and fourth of the season on 88 pitches (56 strikes), but Pfaadt generated only six swinging strikes as he came up empty in the strikeout department for the first time in 26 big-league starts -- in fact, he'd never fanned fewer than three batters in an outing before Friday. Pfaadt will take a 4.60 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB through 47 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Reds.