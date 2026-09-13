Pfaadt (7-3) allowed six runs on 10 hits and a hit batsman while striking out seven and walking none over 6.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Pfaadt again provided good length, but he wasn't able to collect a third straight quality start. He has given up 20 runs over 31.1 innings across his last five starts, going winless in that stretch. For the season, the right-hander is at a 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 84:29 K:BB through 124 innings over 27 games (17 starts). Pfaadt is projected to make his next start at home versus the Yankees.