Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Pfaadt's eight strikeouts marked a new season high, though he was hurt by the home-run ball Wednesday -- the righty gave up solo shots to Nick Sogard and Jarren Duran before Mickey Gasper added a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Prior to Wednesday, Pfaadt had gone four straight outings without allowing an earned run, posting a 0.69 WHIP across 27.2 innings in that span. His ERA now sits at 3.39 across 98.1 innings this season with a 1.14 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB. Pfaadt's currently in line to face the Cubs at home his next time out.