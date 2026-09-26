Pfaadt (8-3) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven over 7.2 innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday.

Pfaadt put the Diamondbacks in a good spot for the rest of the weekend, sparing the bullpen with a long outing. He threw 71 of 106 pitches for strikes and earned the win to keep Arizona's playoff hopes alive, gaining ground on the Phillies after their loss to the Rays. Pfaadt had gone six starts without a win prior to Friday. He ends the regular season at a 3.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 94:32 K:BB across 136 innings over 29 games (19 starts), and he's pitched well enough to warrant a start in the wild-card round if Arizona makes the postseason.