Pfaadt allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Saturday.

Pfaadt was behind 3-2 when he exited with one out in the seventh inning, but Arizona scored a run in the eighth to take him off the look for a loss. The right-hander finished with his second straight quality start and his seventh such effort across his past nine outings, a span during which he's posted a 2.47 ERA while going 3-1. Pfaadt will look to extend the strong stretch his next time out, which is projected to be a home tilt versus Texas.