Pfaadt earned the win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight.

Pfaadt allowed the leadoff man to reach base in two of his first three innings of work, but lucked out with double play balls on each occasion and managed to escape each frame unscathed. He would then surrender an RBI single to Mickey Moniak in the fourth before going on to log his seventh quality start of the campaign. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last six outings, going 2-2 over that stretch. He's also recorded at least seven strikeouts in four of his last six starts.