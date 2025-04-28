Pfaadt (5-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk over six-plus innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win against Atlanta.

Pfaadt delivered four shutout frames before Atlanta finally broke through with a run in the fifth inning. They put two more runs on Pfaadt's line in the seventh, including one after he was removed from the game. He tossed 65 of 100 pitches for strikes and forced 13 whiffs, including nine with the sweeper. Pfaadt has won five consecutive starts and dropped his season ERA to 2.78 with a 29:6 K:BB. He's currently in line for a start in Philadelphia next weekend.