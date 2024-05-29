Pfaadt (2-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings to take the loss versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Pfaadt covered at least six innings for the sixth start in a row, but this was the third time this year he's allowed at least four earned runs. Josh Smith had an RBI single in the third inning and Corey Seager continued his power surge with a three-run home run in the fifth. Pfaadt is now at a 4.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 63:12 K:BB through 67 innings across 11 starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Mets.