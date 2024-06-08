Pfaadt (2-5) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Friday.

Even in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, Pfaadt was tagged for a season-high three home runs. He gave up back-to-back solo shots to Fernando Tatis and Jurickson Profar in the first inning and also yielded a two-run blast to Ha-Seong Kim in the sixth. This was the third start in a row where Pfaadt has given up four or more runs. He's now at a 4.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 76:15 K:BB through 78.1 innings across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Angels.