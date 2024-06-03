Pfaadt (2-4) came away with a no-decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

Pfaadt was solid in this one outside of a rough third inning in which he allowed all four of his earned runs courtesy of back-to-back triples. The 25-year-old right-hander has now pitched six or more innings in seven consecutive starts and has yet to pitch less than five innings in any start this season. The second-year pro has been inconsistent, pitching to a 4.32 ERA but his 5.1 K/BB and 1.08 WHIP highlight his ability to miss bats. He will look for more success in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in San Diego.