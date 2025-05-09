Pfaadt (6-2) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday over the Dodgers.

Pfaadt had his worst start of the year his last time out, allowing seven runs (six earned) in 4.2 innings versus the Phillies. He rebounded against another tough foe, posting his fifth quality start and second scoreless outing of the season while keeping the Dodgers' offense in check. Pfaadt is now at a 3.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB over 46.2 innings across eight starts this season, which is looking like a breakout year, though he is giving up a few too many baserunners. He's lined up to make his next start on the road in San Francisco.