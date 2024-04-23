Pfaadt yielded two runs on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out four in the loss against the Cardinals.

Pfaadt stifled the Cardinals over five shutout innings before a two-run single by Lars Nootbaar knocked him out of the game in the sixth. Since earning a win in his season debut, Pfaadt has allowed 15 earned runs over his last 24 innings. Despite striking out only four batters, he forced 10 whiffs Monday, his second-highest total of the season. Pfaadt will carry a 4.97 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be in Seattle this weekend.