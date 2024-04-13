Pfaadt did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four in a loss to St. Louis.

The Cardinals jumped on Pfaadt quickly, highlighted by Nolan Arenado's three-run shot in the first inning. After they scored another run in the second, Lars Nootbaar went deep in the third. Pfaadt has been crushed for 11 runs over his last two starts, spiking his season ERA to 6.48 with a 17:3 K:BB through 16.2 frames. He's currently lined up to face the Cubs at home next week.