Pfaadt (1-0) yielded a run on five hits over five frames Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rockies.

Pfaadt cruised through four shutout innings before the Rockies finally pushed a run home in the fifth. The 25-year-old righty had just six punchouts through 10.2 frames in Cactus League play but showed better strikeout stuff Sunday. While he threw 61 of 87 pitches for strikes, only eight of those were whiffs. Pfaadt is riding momentum from the 2023 postseason and will look to keep it rolling in his next outing, which is project to be in Atlanta.