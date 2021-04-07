Manager Torey Lovullo announced Wednesday that Smith is moving to the bullpen, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Smith struggled in San Diego last weekend, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks over three innings, and that was enough for Smith to lose his rotation spot. A replacement in the Diamondbacks' starting rotation has not yet been named. Taylor Clarke could be an option, although Clarke has worked in one-inning stints so far this season. Matt Peacock, who just debuted Tuesday, is another candidate with Zac Gallen (forearm) still on the injured list.
